Billie Eilish: Love Rumors: Is She Dating This Actor?









Singer Billie Eilish (19) is a master at hiding her private life from the public. The rumor mill was all the more seething when she was seen alongside actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in April, according to “pagesix.com”. Billie and Matthew were walking the streets of Santa Barbara, California with Billie’s Pitbull Shark. And a snapshot suggested that there might be more to the walk.

Matthew Tyler Vorce hugs Billie Eilish In the photo you can see Matthew putting his arm around Billie tenderly. And she not only returns the hug, but also nestles her head trustingly on Matthew’s shoulder. There hasn’t been any news from Billie and Matthew since that snapshot, and for good reason.







Billie Eilish values ​​her private life That Billie is now going public with a big love story is not to be expected. In September she said in an interview when asked about her private life: “I definitely want to keep this private. I’ve already had relationships and have kept them private.” She would regret every little thing she said about her relationships so far, she revealed at the time. Perhaps with this statement Billie alluded to her love affair with actor Brandon “Q” Adams, which broke up in 2019.

“Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish surprises fans with a new outfit So Billie will continue to let her music speak for itself and at best keep the fans in suspense with their outfits. She only succeeded in doing this recently when she swapped her casual clothes for hot lingerie and corsets on a shoot for the British “Vogue”. On the other hand, when taking a walk with her supposed boyfriend, Billie took it easy as usual. Both she and Matthew Tyler Vorce preferred classic street style with a hoodie, sweatshirt and jeans.