Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Lopez: is this BENNIFER’s comeback? – People

It would be the most romantic love comeback of the year!

Together, Jennifer Lopez (51) and Ben Affleck (48) belonged to Hollywood’s mega-couples as BENNIFER in the early noughties, standing in a row with BRANGELINA (Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 45) and TOMKAT (Tom Cruise , 58 and Katie Holmes, 42).

Now it seems like something could happen again between the two superstars!





J.Lo on Thursday in her white Escalade SUVPhoto: action press



Like the US magazine “Page Six“Reported, Ben Affleck has already been spotted several times on the singer’s Californian estate. To get there, there was a very special shuttle service: “Page Six” reports that the actor was picked up on every date by a white Escalade SUV belonging to Jennifer Lopez.

An insider says: "The security picks him up at a nearby meeting point and brings him back to Jennifer's house after a few hours."









Phew – hot dates behind closed doors? Nothing there, the insider knows. According to the source, the visits are purely platonic in nature: “They are friends … they have been for many years.”

Pity! Because after the official separation from baseball star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez (45), Jennifer Lopez is now one of the most sought-after single ladies in the world. And Ben Affleck is also back on the market at the beginning of the year after breaking up with actress Ana de Armas (32).

Lightning romance without a happy ending

From 2002 to 2004 Lopez and Affleck, who became known as the dream couple “Bennifer”, had a stormy romance.





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were considered a dream couplePhoto: Corbis via Getty Images



They got to know each other while filming the film “Gigli – Love with Risk”. The film flopped, but “Bennifers” love blossomed: in 2003, Ben made his own Jenny from the block a marriage proposal, the two lovebirds got engaged. However, the wedding did not take place after all, the couple separated in 2004.

17 years later, however, the cards have been completely reshuffled again. And who knows – maybe this love will work the second time …