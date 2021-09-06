Ashton Kutcher: twin brother was “very angry” with him

Michael and Ashton Kutcher appear on the red carpet at the So the World May Hear Awards gala in St. Paul, Minnesota in July 2013.

In 2003, Ashton Kutcher revealed that his twin brother Michael had cerebral palsy – and that was not agreed.

“I was very angry. Very angry. I didn’t want to be the face of CP. I never talked about it,” said Michael Kutcher, 43, in an interview published in May 2021 on USA Today about Ashtons, 43, acting unauthorized .

Cerebral palsy (CP for short) is a disorder that is caused by abnormal development or damage to the brain before, during or after birth and that affects a person’s motor skills. The affected person can no longer control his / her muscles. Sometimes impaired vision, hearing, speech and perception can also occur. The term cerebral palsy is made up of the technical terms “cerebral” for “in the brain” and “paresis” for “paralysis”. Michael Kutcher was diagnosed with the disease before entering kindergarten.

First anger, then gratitude for Ashton Kutcher



After the unveiling in 2003, Michael spoke to Ashton Kutscher, 43, and is no longer angry, but grateful. “Chris did me the greatest favor he has ever done by allowing me to be myself,” he praised his brother, whose first name is Chris and his second name is Ashton. The 43-year-old continues that he has realized that he does not need to be ashamed of his illness and that he can be a role model for others who are affected. Therefore he works as a spokesman for the “Cerebral Palsy Foundation” and as a consultant for “Joshin”. The app helps families to find care assistance for relatives with special needs.

The Hollywood actor defended his brother



Michael can rely on Ashton – it was the same as a child, when Michael was bullied by other children. “My brother argued with them. He stood up for me. He wanted them to treat me with respect. And that meant a lot.”

The Hollywood star could also learn a lot from his twin. In a 2017 speech to mark his Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award speech, he said, “My brother was born with cerebral palsy and it taught me that loving people is not a choice and that not all people are created equal […]. But we all have the same ability to love one another, and my brother taught me that. “

