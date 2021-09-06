Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis about their love secret – BZ Berlin

How the little sister became love: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal intimate relationship details.

It’s a love story like something out of a script!

As teens, Ashton Kutcher (39) and Mila Kunis (33) only gave the lovers for the cameras. The stars only found each other years later – by chance. Meanwhile, the two are a real model couple in the otherwise so scandal-riddled relationship network of Hollywood.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: How their love began

It all started on the set of the US sitcom “The Wild Seventies”. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis played lovers here. The catch: Asthon was 19 at the time, Mila was just 14 years old. Ashton quickly developed feelings for his film partner, but they were purely platonic, as the actor now explained on the TV show hosted by Howard Stern (63).









He helped the younger Mila like a big brother: among other things, with her chemistry homework. Even the first film kiss between the two did not trigger any romantic feelings. “It was so strange. I just thought: isn’t that illegal? I was very uncomfortable, she was like a little sister to me, ”explained Kutcher.

Mila Kunis had also claimed in the media that she did not find her then co-star attractive. “But that was a lie,” revealed Kutcher to his current wife. “In fact, she thought I was cute!”

The couple has been happily married since 2015

The actor has meanwhile read a corresponding entry in his diary. After the shooting, the two stars lost sight of each other. Mila Kunis dated actor Macaulay Culkin (36 “Kevin – Home Alone”), Ashton Kutcher married colleague Demi Moore (54). When both relationships broke up, Ashton threw a party in 2012 – to which he also invited his former colleague.

“I wanted to set her up with a friend of mine. Mila came by, but the boyfriend didn’t show up! ”Long story, in a nutshell: She stayed overnight, and the two have been together ever since. The couple has been happily married since 2015. Daughter Wyatt Isabelle is now two years old. Son Dimitri was born six months ago.

A happy ending that Hollywood couldn’t have come up with better either.