Amanda Seyfried: Hot kisses with Megan Fox

Actress Amanda Seyfried regrets that her film “Jennifer’s Body” did not go down well with the audience – despite the kissing scene with Megan Fox

Amanda Seyfried, 28, is proud of her kissing scene with Megan Fox, 27 ,.

The actress (“Lovelace”) and her colleague (“Always Trouble at 40”) stood together in 2009 for the film “Jennifer” s Body – Boys According to Their Taste “, which is about a murderous cheerleader. Seyfried and Fox shot hot scenes for the film, which, to the amazement of the blonde actress, didn’t go very well. “We kissed very well. We have similar kissing styles. When I see the scene I find it really very sexy. We shot it for the masses, but unfortunately the masses didn’t show up, “she said in an interview with” W “magazine.









In previous interviews, the screen grace spoke with enthusiasm of sex scenes. In contrast to many of her colleagues who find these moments uncomfortable, Seyfried has a lot of fun with them. Since her relationship with the actor Justin Long (35, “Crazy about you”), she has become a little more reserved and tries to keep her private life out of the spotlight. “Maybe it’s because I’m older now and social media is all over the place. I don’t think I was really famous until last year. I felt like nobody cared what I was doing. That was good. But “Les Misérables” was an international hit and that changed everything. Before that, I was more anonymous, “she said.

Seyfried is proud of the varied roles she has played over the course of her career. But television will always have a special place in her heart as she sees her series “Big Love” as a turning point in her life. “Everything important in my life started with“ Big Love. ”I was a teenager when I got the role and acting wasn’t the most important thing in my life then. I wasn’t sure where my career was going: me could have been a waitress in Allentown for the rest of my life! But “Big Love” strengthened my affinity for acting. […] At that time I was lucky and I was still quite naive. Today I’m addicted to it. And I’m scared of it, but I’m never bored. I can slip into other people’s shoes all the time and that’s never boring, “enthused Amanda Seyfried.

CoverMedia