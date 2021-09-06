Adam Sandler plays Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven”

When actor Adam Sandler is not working on a film (which very few people in Hollywood are doing at the moment anyway), he likes to pick up the guitar to show off his musical talent – for example in a recently broadcasted edition of “Conan at Home “, The quarantine version of the Conan O’Brien Show.









After some initial teasing and a short jam session with comedian and late-night presenter Conan O’Brien, the actor tried the guitar solo of the popular Led Zeppelin classic “Stairway to Heaven”.

Sandler said that he had been “practicing in his room” on it for some time. Even if the two are obviously big fans of the Jimmy Page solo, they still couldn’t agree on how the song should ultimately be sung. Conan joked that he liked to sing the line “And as we wind on down the road” as “And there’s a line on down the road”. Sandler, however, said that he preferred his version “And every wino down the road”.

Corona song for workers in the health system

Sandler, who sees his guitar as a kind of “security blanket” that helps him overcome his stage fear, has not appeared on television for the first time. Jimmy Fallon also recently enjoyed some musical entertainment from the Hollywood actor on his late night show. For this, Sandler offered a self-written coronavirus serenade and dedicated it to those people who currently have to do the most: workers in the healthcare sector.