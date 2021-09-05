Vin Diesel wants to save the cinema · KINO.de

In a video, the “Fast & Furious 9” star shows his support for the cinemas and explains why it is so special to see a film on the big screen.

Due to the coronavirus, the publication of “Fast & Furious 9“Have already been postponed several times. The long-awaited action film was originally supposed to be released in early 2020, but as is well known, nothing came of it. “Fast & Furious 9” should now be in the US on June 25, 2021 start. In Germany, the continuation from July 8, 2021 appear with the hope that the cinemas will then also be open.

You can watch “Fast & Furious 8” here on Amazon Prime Video

While other blockbusters also use the option of streaming services, “Fast & Furious 9” will only be shown in the cinema. In a new promotional video from AMC Theaters, the project comes into its own and Vin Diesel makes a small plea for cinemas. The action star talks about the feeling of seeing a movie in the cinema and that there is no comparable moment when the lights go out and the projector starts.

Diesel believes that “Fast & Furious 9” will also be shown in the cinema and is committed to the movie theaters that have been badly damaged by the corona crisis. After his monologue, various scenes from “Fast & Furious 9” can be seen, which impressively show that such rapid recordings are actually only made for the big screen.

Find out what “Fast & Furious 9” star Michelle Rodriguez has to say about the film in ours Video:









Streaming Tips of the Week: House of Money and More

Will the blockbuster summer save the cinemas?

Last year was not easy for cinemas, and AMC in particular has suffered from it. The cinema operator from the USA is on the verge of bankruptcy due to the corona virus and there is a great risk that many of the company’s movie theaters will have to close. In the last few weeks there have been little glimmers of hope, because with films like “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat”, blockbusters have appeared in the USA at least that lure some people into the halls. In Germany, the cinemas are currently still closed and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

At least the vaccination rate is increasing, which gives hope for the summer and could also reward the cinema plan for “Fast & Furious 9”. Indeed, the new video with Vin Diesel shows why it is worth watching movies on the big screen. In addition, the famous action series is said to go into space for the first time. One would love to see such an event in the cinema. As long as the situation continues to improve, we could actually expect “Fast & Furious 9” in the cinema.

You can prove how well you know your way around “Fast & Furious” here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.