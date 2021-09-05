Vacation together – is the revival coming?

The question that arises now is of course: Can there be more ??? 💘 * The present editor is saying a quick prayer The fact is: The latest headlines sound very romantic. According to TMZ The two are said to have lived together in the “Big Sky Resort” in Montana, very close to Yellowstone National Park. And trips together were also undertaken. Of which lie Daily Mail Incidentally, even photos. Bennifer together in the car. Yes, there is not much to see on it now (and there was no smooching at all 😅), but the two still seem totally familiar. And by the way, Ben looks very good with his casual 7-day beard. On Sunday, the 51-year-old and the actor are said to have flown from Bozeman (Montana) back to Los Angeles. From there we went to their house in Bel-Air in an SUV. According to data from E! On-line the two (ex) lovers are said to have even spent a whole week in Montana by the way. Accordingly, they were probably flown to Montana immediately after the “VAX LIVE” concert, at which they performed separately. Either way … Ben and our Jenny from the block are currently spending a lot of time together again. And the chemistry between the two is “unreal”as opposed to a source E! now hinted. “They picked up where they last left off and they are totally enjoying each other’s company right now.”









Uh uh uhhhhhhhh! That sounds amazing. Although we have to say that it all comes pretty quickly. After all, the separation from Alex was only just becoming public. Although it could of course have been simmering for a long time. After all, there were always rumors of cheating about Rodriguez. And while we’re talking about the ex. How did he actually react to the latest headlines? According to E! be him “shocked” that J.Lo moved on. In addition, he probably expected to be able to straighten things out again. Ouch!

It definitely doesn’t look like that. Nope, all signs point to #Bennifer. And folks, if there really comes a love comeback, we clearly still have hope for 2021. 😍 As soon as there is news about this, you will of course find it here … the Bennifer advocates from the first hour!