Sunday, September 5, 2021
US actor Robert Downey Jr. mourns his father

By Sonia Gupta
Robert Downey Jr. mourns his father.

© imago

Los Angeles – Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. (“Iron Man”, “Sherlock Holmes”) mourns the loss of his father, Robert Downey Sr., who died at the age of 85. “Last night, Dad died peacefully in his sleep after spending years suffered from Parkinson’s, “wrote the 56-year-old on Instagram on Wednesday. He praised his father as a “true, rebellious filmmaker” who remained exceptionally optimistic until the end.




The actor also remembered his stepmother, Rosemary Rogers-Downey, who his father had been married to since 1998. Born in New York in 1936, Robert Downey Sr. became known in the 1960s as a director of underground films, including the satire “Putney Swope”. As an actor, he has appeared in films such as “To Live and Die in LA”, “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia”. From his first marriage to actress Elsie Downey (1934-2014) he had two children, Robert and Allyson Downey. (APA, dpa)

