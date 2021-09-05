Totally in love: Brian Austin Green cuddles with his Sharna

You are very open to your love! At the beginning of the year, Brian Austin Green (48) and Sharna Burgess (36) appeared together on social media for the first time – since then they have been spotted together again and again. The Australian is now part of the family and already knows the actor’s four sons – three of them with ex-wife Megan Fox (35). Now Sharna shared a new cute picture with Brian!

On your Instagram-Page, the dancer posted a selfie with her lover. The couple is posing in the black and white picture on the bank of a body of water and kissing each other deeply! However, the outfit of the two looks a little conspicuous – especially if you look at their couple pics from the recent past. In older pictures, Sharna and Brian almost exclusively wear casual or sporty clothes – but in the latest picture they wear elegant evening wear.

Sharna also wrote “Endgame” for the photo, framed by a white and a black heart – and thus encouraged suspicions about a special occasion for the photo. “Engagement ???” someone wrote in surprise. Another fan commented happily: “I thought they got married.”

Instagram / sharnaburgess Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green in July 2021

Instagram / sharnaburgess Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess in July 2021

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess in March 2021

