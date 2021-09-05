Sunday, September 5, 2021
Tight bodysuit: Megan Fox enchants fans with a sexy outfit

By Arjun Sethi
Megan Fox (35) shows what she’s got! The Transformers actress has been delighting her fans for years with her hot looks. Whether it’s a tight bikini, a transparent mesh top or a skin-tight dress – the actress always knows how to put her body in the limelight. Now she should have made her followers sweat once more: Megan now proudly shared on the net how sexy she goes shopping!

On their InstagramAccount, the 35-year-old posted a few snapshots that she showed while shopping in Los Angeles. Wears in the pictures Megan Jeans with a matching denim-style jacket. She rounds off the look with a green bodysuit that gives a view of her bust size. “So I’m going to Erewhon now. Let’s talk about it,” wrote the partner of Machine Gun Kelly (31) below. With this, Megan made it clear that she knows exactly how much she is convincing with her charms and unceremoniously chose the hip organic market as her catwalk.

The colleagues and followers of the “Jennifer’s Body” actress are completely thrilled by this hot sight. Swiss Post received almost three million likes within a few days – and there are numerous compliments in the comment column below the post. “Iconic!” Enthuses the comedian, for example Whitney Cummings (39). Also the Love Island fame Kaitlynn Anderson is of Megans Look blown away. “Marry me,” she wrote.




Megan Fox in July 2021
