Thor 4: This is the role played by Matt Damon

A superstar who was only seen for a few seconds in Thor 3 is set to make a surprise return for Thor 4: Love And Thunder. This time the role will be a bit bigger.

The “Thor” films, unlike many other Marvel films, are also known for their humorous elements. For example, one of these elements is the play in “Thor 3: The Day Of Decision”. In Asgard, Loki has a play staged in the form of his father Odin in which he is shown as a great hero. The Asgardian actor who embodies him is none other than Matt Damon, who was only seen for such a short scene in the Marvel film at the time.

Deadline confirms Matt Damon is in Thor: Love And Thunder pic.twitter.com/5tqEOdLKuh – What’s On Marvel | #WandaVison is Coming (@WhatsOnMarvel) January 20, 2021

As now Deadline reports, Matt Damon should also be in “Thor 4: Love And Thunder”. The actor has already declared that Australia will be his home for the next few weeks and that he appreciates the Australian film crews for their professionalism. The star traveled with his whole family and went into quarantine for 14 days. It has not yet been officially confirmed that Damon has traveled to Australia to film Thor 4, but that would coincide with the rumors. But it is also possible that Matt Damon was cast in another film.

So if the news is true, we’ll probably see more of Matt Damon this time around. Having such a well-known actor flown in in the middle of a pandemic is probably only worthwhile if he also takes on an important role. Whether Matt Damon actually came for “Thor 4: Love And Thunder”, we will probably only find out at a later date. No later than spring 2022, when the film starts in cinemas. The current theatrical release is February 10, 2022, but that will probably change again as the American date has already been postponed to May 2022.















