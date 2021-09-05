Tom Cruise: This is his latest death defying stunt

04/26/2021 8:00 p.m.

Tom Cruise is a living legend. In contrast to many other actresses, the Hollywood star insists on performing his stunts in front of the camera himself. Tom also likes to risk his life at times.

In action-packed films, Tom Cruise (58) usually plays the hero and jumps armed from burning cars or experiences strange chases on motorcycles. Even when filming the seventh film in the “Mission: Impossible” series, Tom did his own stunts – despite his 58 years of age.

Tom Cruise saves the cameraman

In particular, an action that was just being filmed had it all. Tom Cruise was involved in a fight that he and his opponent fought on a moving train (see video). In addition, Cruise is said to have saved a cameraman from falling safely from the train. Although the cameraman was secured at the time, Cruise managed to keep him from slipping off the train. Tom Cruise, the hero!









Compulsory breaks due to Corona

The scenes were filmed last week in Yorkshire, UK. Due to the corona pandemic, however, the shooting for the film had to be postponed again and again and relocated to other locations. In particular, the infection situation last year in Italy, where scenes were filmed in Venice and Rome, caused several forced breaks.

Strict rules on the set

In addition, Tom Cruise is said to have taken to his chest some crew members who violated corona rules. Among other things, the actor threatened that anyone who should disregard the rules again would be fired. “

According to “The Sun”, five crew members are said to have left the production afterwards. “Mission Impossible 7” is slated to hit cinemas in November 2021. It remains to be seen whether the pandemic will thwart this after all.