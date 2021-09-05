“The Undoing”: The crime series with Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant – and an incredible finale

“The Undoing”: The new series highlight with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

“The Undoing” ends full of emotion, mystery, betrayal and (as always) a great Nicole Kidman. The six-part HBO miniseries (one of the best of the decade) created by David E. Kelley (author of “Mr. Mercedes,” “Big Little Lies,” and the upcoming Stephen King adaptation, “The Institute”), begins with a high society party in Manhattan and a fundraiser for a private school that brings two very different women to the same place at the same time. What follows is a social scandal in which both families become involved. (Read here: “Long Way Up”: This is why Ewan McGregor’s adventure series is an absolute must-see)

“The Undoing”: That’s what the crime series is about

The day after the party, Elena Alves is found dead in her art studio with her skull shattered. Everything indicated that the husband of successful psychologist Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), Jonathan (Hugh Grant), is responsible. However, it quickly becomes clear that things are more complicated than it initially appears – new clues and secrets are revealed in each episode.

With the help of attorney Haley Fitzgerald (a great character from Noma Dumezweni) and her friend Sylvia (Lily Rabe), Grace begins to prepare to expose and analyze her personal life, including her husband's infidelity – but nothing can prepare her to find out that her husband has more secrets than expected.









“The Undoing” has a perfect ending (Warning, spoilers!)

In episode five of “The Undoing” Grace finds the alleged murder weapon, a hammer, among her son’s belongings and quickly realizes that Jonathan must be the culprit. However, she can neither prove it nor can she openly accuse him, which is why she stays by his side until some advice from her father (Donald Sutherland) shows her a way out.