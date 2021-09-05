“The Tomorrow War” star sends fans a special message · KINO.de

“The Tomorrow War” was recently released on Amazon Prime Video and has already broken a record. Chris Pratt thanks the fans for the great success.

“The Tomorrow War” was originally supposed to start in the cinemas with Chris Pratt. However, the coronavirus intervened and, like so many other plants, the plan was discarded. As a replacement, the sci-fi action film found its way to Amazon’s streaming service, where it recently started on the platform. It was clear from the start that the project with the Hollywood star sounds promising, but “The Tomorrow War” even broke a big record at the start.

In an emotional Instagram video, lead actor Chris Pratt thanks all viewers who made sure that the action film was diligently streamed worldwide in the first 48 hours. As Deadline reports, 2.41 million households watched the film in the first four days. For comparison: With “Borat 2” there were only 1.6 million households in the first few days. For “The Tomorrow War”, the broadcast on the streaming service paid off. Here you can watch the big thanks from the “Jurassic World” star:

This is what awaits you in “The Tomorrow War”

“The Tomorrow War” seems to have hit a nerve. The premise of the film also sounds quite uninteresting, because in “The Tomorrow War” humanity will be visited in 2021 by time travelers who tell of a terrible war against an alien race in 2051.

The fight seems hopeless, which is why researchers from the future are trying to recruit people from the past to face the alien invasion. Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is also called up to fight the aliens in the future. The biology teacher embarks on a deadly mission with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his father (JK Simmons).

Chris Pratt is in his element again and plays the eponymous character in a big action blockbuster. If you look at the ratings of the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, the film with the actor also seems to be very well received, with 81% rated the work positively. If you can’t get enough of the super star, you can look forward to some great highlights with Chris Pratt in the future. These include films like “Jurassic World 3: Dominion” and “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, which we will hopefully all be able to enjoy in the cinemas.

