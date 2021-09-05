The big BZ erotic quiz about sensual films, books and songs – BZ Berlin

Seductive, brilliant, deadly: Sharon Stone became a sex symbol as Catherine Tramell in the early 1990s. Many songs and books also play with the instinct for lust for passion.

In the BZ’s big erotic quiz today, there are nine questions about crackling art – each with three possible answers. The hottest rule of the game: Dr. Google is taboo!

1. With whom did Serge Gainsbourg sang the original erotic hit “Je t’aime” in 1967?

a) Jane Birkin

b) Mireille Mathieu

c) Brigitte Bardot

2. Which sensual French woman tortures James Bond in the film “The world is not enough”?

a) Léa Seydoux

b) Eva Green

c) Sophie Marceau

3. In the masterpiece “Dressed to kill” by Brian De Palma, the killer disguises himself as …

a)… blonde woman

b) … policeman

c) … surgeon

4. The famous soul classic by Marvin Gaye is about healing through …









a) … tantra massage

b) … sex

c)… dance

5. With which household item is the first murder committed in the erotic thriller “Basic Instinct”?

a) Meat tenderizer

b) Soup ladle

c) ice ax

6. With which sentence does the erotic novel “Lady Chatterley” by David H. Lawrence begin?

a) “Behind every door, it is said, there is a special scent – it smelled of strawberries here.”

b) “Our age is tragic by its nature, so we refuse to take it tragically.”

c) “His gaze pierced her, her breath caught.”

7. How long were Ingrid Bergmann and Cary Grant allowed to kiss in one go in the Hitchcock classic “Notorious” (1946)?

a) not at all

b) 3 seconds

c) 2 minutes

8. In the film adaptation of Patrick Süsskind’s masterpiece “Perfume”, the first victim is chosen because of the beguiling scent of irresistible femininity. Who plays Grenouille’s first victim in the film?

a) Karoline Herfurth

b) Rachel Hurd-Wood

c) Corinna Harfouch

9. In the legendary porn film “Deep Throat” from 1972, what kind of sex practice finally gives the leading actress an orgasm?

a) Doggy style

b) oral sex

c) Menage-à-trois

resolution: 1 c 2 c 3 a 4th b 5 c 6th b 7th b 8th a 9 b