That’s why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling keep their love private!

These lovebirds have been a couple for years – but not much is known to this day Eva Mendes’ and Ryan Goslings (39) personal life! The two actors met and fell in love in 2011 on the set of the film “The Place Beyond the Pines”. Four years later, the two not only married, today they are even parents of two children. Despite their picture-book relationship, the two don’t like to flaunt their love. Eva (46) now explains the reason for this!

on Instagram a user wanted to know why Eva never posts pictures of her family – as many other celebrities do after all. “For Ryan and it just works for me to stay private. […] I’ve always had a clear line when it comes to my husband and children. I will of course talk about it to a certain extent, but I will not publish any pictures of our daily life “is her explanation. While she rarely shares her husband’s recordings, this is out of the question for her kids!

“Since my children are so young and do not understand what posting their picture really means, I do not agree. I will only publish your picture when you are old enough to give me your consent, “continues the film beauty. Her daughters Esmeralda and Amada are only five and three years old.









Eva Mendes, movie star

Eva Mendes, actress

Amber Valletta, Kevin James, Will Smith and Eva Mendes at the world premiere of “Hitch” in New York

