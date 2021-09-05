Swiss luxury hotel now accepts BTC and ETH

Cryptocurrencies are spreading rapidly: Now you can also pay with Bitcoin and Ethereum in the Swiss luxury hotel “The Chedi Andermatt”.

Bitcoin in the Swiss Alps

It is increasingly possible to use Bitcoin as a means of payment. The Swiss luxury and lifestyle hotel “The Chedi Andermatt” now also accepts the crypto currencies Bitcoin and Ethereum as a form of payment. For this purpose, the five-star hotel works with the payment service provider Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse, a Swiss service provider for cryptocurrencies. In 2017 there should already have been initial considerations to offer cryptocurrencies as a payment service for guests. However, one wanted to enable the service without the sometimes violent exchange rate fluctuations.

This is now to be achieved through the cooperation with Worldline’s WL Crypto Payments. By working with WL Crypto Payments, the hotel business is able to offer crypto payments without volatility. Because: The crypto transactions are converted into Swiss francs immediately after confirmation.









Jean-Yves Blatt, General Manager The Chedi Andermatt, explains:

“We had known for a long time that cryptocurrencies also had a future in hotel operations. In the course of the increasing spread and acceptance of cryptocurrency payments, we are proud to be able to offer our guests as one of the first Swiss luxury hotels cryptocurrencies as a secure means of payment. “

The move is “a clear statement to our hotel guests that we are open to new technologies and at the same time offer a new payment experience as an additional service,” said General Manager Blatt.

“The Chedi Andermatt” guests can pay with Bitcoin and Ethereum from an amount of 200 Swiss francs (equivalent to around 184 euros). About the “Grand Deluxe Suite”, the night for 1,560 Swiss francs (1,436 euros). Or, if the extended family travels with you, that “Furka Suite”: 330 square meters, three bedrooms, fireplace and Turkish bath included, room control via iPad. The night for 15,000 Swiss francs, the equivalent of 13,814 euros.

In addition to the Bitcoin payment option, further crypto projects are planned in cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse. So you can be curious.

Luxury crypto

In the last few months, cryptocurrencies have been used more and more as a means of payment, and in very different companies. For example, the German star designer Philipp Plein recently started accepting crypto currencies such as Bitcoin. Altcoins are also spreading: Dogecoin (DOGE), for example, can be used to buy luxury apartments in Portugal. But that’s not all: Star DJ David Guetta also accepts BTC when selling his luxury apartment. Not to forget the rare diamond that the auction house Sotheby’s auctioned for an undisclosed cryptocurrency worth $ 12 million.

Quite apart from that, Bitcoin will officially become legal tender in El Salvador on September 7th. If the example sets a precedent, other countries could follow suit.

