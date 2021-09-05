Start date for Prime Video series – fernsehserien.de

Other leading actors include “Captain America” ​​star Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”), Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”), “Downton Abbey” veteran Dan Stevens and Constance Wu, known from the ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat”. Further details about the main characters were initially not known. However, Prime Video published a teaser poster on which at least the first name can be seen under the picture of the respective actor.









Cast and main characters of “Solos” Prime Video

According to Amazon, “Solos” wants to explore the deeper meanings of human existence through the perspective of individuals. The characterful stories are always told from a different perspective and from a different point in time. The aim is to show that even in our most isolated and unequal moments, we are connected through human experience.

David Weil is behind the format as a showrunner and producer. Weil was also responsible for the black-humored Nazi hunter thriller “Hunters”, which Prime Video recently extended for a second season (fernsehserien.de reported). Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Gypsy”) directed two episodes and is also executive producer. Weil also makes his directorial debut with “Solos”. “Scrubs” star Zach Braff has also been won over by Amazon Studios to direct an episode.