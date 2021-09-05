Sunday, September 5, 2021
HomeNewsStart date for Prime Video series - fernsehserien.de
News

Start date for Prime Video series – fernsehserien.de

By Arjun Sethi
0
24




Amazon brings up a considerable star cast and stirs the drum for “Solos”. The new anthology series will feature Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, among others. Now there is also a US start date for the new format: The seven-part first season can be seen on Prime Video from May 21. When this will come to the German streaming provider, however, has not yet been determined.

Other leading actors include “Captain America” ​​star Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”), Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”), “Downton Abbey” veteran Dan Stevens and Constance Wu, known from the ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat”. Further details about the main characters were initially not known. However, Prime Video published a teaser poster on which at least the first name can be seen under the picture of the respective actor.




Cast and main characters of “Solos” Prime Video

According to Amazon, “Solos” wants to explore the deeper meanings of human existence through the perspective of individuals. The characterful stories are always told from a different perspective and from a different point in time. The aim is to show that even in our most isolated and unequal moments, we are connected through human experience.

David Weil is behind the format as a showrunner and producer. Weil was also responsible for the black-humored Nazi hunter thriller “Hunters”, which Prime Video recently extended for a second season (fernsehserien.de reported). Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Gypsy”) directed two episodes and is also executive producer. Weil also makes his directorial debut with “Solos”. “Scrubs” star Zach Braff has also been won over by Amazon Studios to direct an episode.


Previous articleIn Arnold Schwarzenegger’s footsteps: Munich muscle man is now becoming a Hollywood star
Next article10 years of Terra Mater: to world success with Leonardo DiCaprio
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv