Sofia Vergara: She always wants to look like this now

Usually when you have a fever you look miserable. Sofia Vergara, however, is getting the skin tone of her life – and wants it as a make-up color from now on

Being sick can also be good. You have a lot of time to think and come up with the most creative ideas. Actress Sofia Vergara (44) is the best proof. But from the beginning: The actress is in bed with a fever of almost 39 degrees. But anyone who thinks the “Modern Family” star looks really miserable is deceiving. With her, the increased temperature is reflected in light pink cheeks, which trigger real storms of enthusiasm in the actress. She even calls for a blush in that exact shade.









“I just noticed that a fever of almost 39 degrees makes for the perfect pink tone,” writes Vergara on her Instagram page and appeals to the US cosmetics brand “Covergirl”: “I need this color”. The make-up label itself has not yet responded to the suggestion, but Vergara’s fans are already celebrating for the humorous contribution. And let’s be honest: If you only looked half as good as the feverish Vergara, the blush would definitely become an absolute bestseller!

