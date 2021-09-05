Sofia Vergara cheating on Joe Manganiello? Now she speaks!

Oh no! It was absolutely shocking news for the fans of Sofia Vergara (44) and Joe Manganiello (40). The beautiful Modern Family actress is said to have cheated on her husband, which is why the two now want to get a divorce! Now spoke Sofia for the first time about the rumors of cheating!

“Sofia & Joe, it’s over! Sofia was caught cheating in Rome! “, was the lurid headline of the American tabloid magazine star. In the matching picture below, the 44-year-old is dancing with another man without a wedding ring and seems to be having a lot of fun. Sofia then set up Instagram Immediately clear: “The editor of this magazine is an idiot if he removes my ring to create a hoax. He should have made sure that he removed all other pictures that I was wearing that night in Rome from the social -Media channels. By the way, this is my buddy and the producer of the film ‘Bent’, which I shot in Rome back then. “

Accordingly, the magazine Sofias Finger photographed, which is why her ring was suddenly no longer visible. For husband Joe an absolute no-go, which is why he even went a step further and his Instagram-Follower urged not to buy this “junk” anymore. Currently, Sofia is also stressed because her ex has sued her. What do you think of the gossip strategy? Vote in the poll!









What a mishap Sofia happened recently, you can see in the video:

advertisement

The “Modern Family” cast at the ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront Presentation

advertisement

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara at the 2020 Golden Globes

advertisement

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara at the Oscar Afterparty in Beverly Hills in February 2020

2427 That is not possible! 84 I don’t think it’s that bad!



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz