Rihanna upsets Indian community – Musikexpress

The American singer Rihanna posted a revealing picture on Monday (February 15). In addition to shorts from her own lingerie brand Fenty, she also wore color-coordinated jewelry on it. Sometimes a pendant set with diamonds depicting the Indian goddess Ganesha. Now her Hindu fans reject the 32-year-old.

By wearing the pendant, she was accused of cultural appropriation in a series of comments under her post.

So someone wrote: “You are wearing a deity necklace and a murthi [Darstellung einer Gottheit] my culture, which has already been appropriated culturally enough. ”They also made the singer aware that this Ganesha figure was sacred for the Hindus and urged her to stop using her religion“ as an aesthetic !!! ”.

But not only fans were upset about it. MP Ram Kadam of the ruling Hindu nationalist party BJP is also upset by Rihanna’s photo. He writes on Twitter: “It is outrageous how Rihanna shamelessly mocks our beloved Hindu god Ganesha.”

It’s appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her https://t.co/7zUpnO05GL





– Ram Kadam – राम कदम (@ramkadam) February 16, 2021

In addition, suspicions emerged that accused the singer of having worn the necklaces on purpose, as she had already drawn attention to the peasant protests in India on Twitter at the beginning of the month.

For example, some wrote: “This is no coincidence … this is after she supported this peasant protest.”

In this regard, the “New Musical Express” reported that the singer joined the activist Greta Thunberg to support the farmers in India. They protested against new agricultural laws that had been introduced by the government.

Rihanna’s controversy last year

Back in October last year, Rihanna attracted controversy when she played a song that sampled traditional Islamic lyrics as part of her Savage X Fenty fashion show.

More precisely, it’s about the song “Doom” by the London producer Coucou Chloe. This contains a verse from the Hadith – a tradition of the Prophet Muhammad, which describes his claims to his followers.

In this regard, the singer subsequently apologized to the Muslim community in her Instagram stories.