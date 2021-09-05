Reese Witherspoon: actress mourns co-star

Jessica Campbell died when she was only 38 years old. Actress Reese Witherspoon mourns her colleague on Twitter.

Reese Witherspoon (44) mourns Jessica Campbell on social media. The “Election” star died in December at the age of 38, as confirmed by the family of the actress “TMZ”.

Witherspoon stated on Twitterthat she was “heartbroken” after hearing of Campbell’s death. “Working with Jessica on ‘Election’ has been a great pleasure,” she added before expressing condolences to family and friends of the deceased.









Matthew Broderick remembers



As reported by the “TMZ” portal, citing Campbell’s family, the American died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on December 29 at the age of only 38 in Portland / Oregon. According to the report, an autopsy had been ordered and the results were pending.

For “Election” in 1999 Campbell also stood in front of the camera with Matthew Broderick (58). He remembers his colleague in a statement for “The Hollywood Reporter”: “She was very nice and an extremely good actress. Bad news. My deepest condolences go to her son and the rest of her family.”

In addition to “Election”, Campbell had other major roles in the award-winning independent film “Dad’s Day” and in “The Safety of Objects”. In 2002, however, she gave up her acting career.

CodeList