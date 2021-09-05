Proceedings in criminal courts take longer than ever

Judiciary

Berlin (dpa) – According to a media report, court proceedings before German criminal courts take longer than ever before. In the case of regional courts, the average duration of first instance criminal proceedings rose to a new high of 8.1 months in the past year, reports the newspapers of the Funke media group (Sunday), citing the German Association of Judges. That is 1.8 months more than in 2010. In the local courts, the duration of the proceedings was therefore extended from 3.8 to 4.6 months in the same period.









The criminal courts and public prosecutor’s offices were working “at the limit,” said the federal manager of the judges’ association, Sven Rebehn, to the Funke newspapers. There are two main structural reasons for long proceedings: “On the one hand, criminal proceedings are becoming more and more complex, because criminal offenses have complex international links and the amount of data to be evaluated is increasing dramatically in the digital world, while in many cases there is still a lack of innovative tools for computer-aided data analysis.” On the other hand, there are too few staff in the criminal justice system.

