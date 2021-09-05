Out for Fenty! Why Rihanna and LVMH are (unfortunately) giving up the newly founded luxury brand

The last big news from the brand was the launch of the second collaboration with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. The characteristic heels of the heels, in which the Fenty DNA combined with Muaddi’s own feminine, sculptural aesthetic, were a highlight of the Fenty range, but Fenty sunglasses were also very popular with stars and models. None of that helped. As “WWD” reports, Fenty’s e-commerce site will be closed in the next few weeks.

Everything had started so well. When it became known that Rihanna was partnering with LVMH and Fenty would become the luxury conglomerate’s first brand from scratch, she said to Sarah Harris of VOGUE: “I really appreciate that LVMH is flexible enough to accommodate me allow me to do things my way. Mr. Arnault [Bernard Arnault, Vorsitzender und CEO von LVMH] is a very intelligent man and he is open. ”

Ultimately, however, Fenty could not meet the high standards of LVMH after all, especially in the harsh climate caused by pandemics that all fashion brands are currently exposed to. One can only hope that at some point the group will give the project another chance – also because Fenty was the first of its luxury brands to be run by a Woman of Color.

Looking back: Rihanna celebrated the launch of her ready-to-wear collection in May 2019

