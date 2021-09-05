Nicolas Cage: married for the fifth time! His wife is 30 years younger – folks

The love life of Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (56) is really big.

The US actor has just married. That reports the “Daily Mail”. Yet again! For the fifth time. At the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas, he and his girlfriend Riko Shibata said yes on February 16.





Nicolas Cage: It was around two years ago that he divorcedPhoto: VCG via Getty Images



According to the Daily Mail, she took his last name and is now called Riko Cage. His fifth wife is 30 years younger than Cage himself and even four years younger than his eldest son!

The couple met at the beginning of 2020. Cage announced the engagement in August.

A ceremony in the Wynn Casino costs between 1590 and 29,990 dollars (1330 to 25,000 euros) – depending on whether a cake or a multi-course menu is booked.

The wedding took place just two years after Nicolas Cage’s marriage, which lasted only four days, to his fourth wife Erika Koike. The two had separated again shortly after the marriage.

The love life of Nicolas Cage

► In 1995 he married his first wife Patricia Arquette (52). Six years later, in May 2001, the couple divorced.













Actress Patricia Arquette: Cage was married to her for six yearsPhoto: AFP



► His second marriage was with Elvis Presley’s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley (53). Their wedding in Hawaii was on August 16, 2002, the 25th anniversary of Elvis’ death. The divorce came two years later.





The marriage of Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley lasted from 2002 to 2004Photo: WireImage / Getty Images



► In July 2004, Cage married his third wife, Alice Kim, 37, a waitress from Los Angeles.

Their son Kal-El was born in October 2005. But in 2016, the couple divorced after it was revealed that they cheated on Cage with a Las Vegas bartender.

The actor also has an adult son, Weston Cage, 30, from his previous relationship with actress Christina Fulton, 53.