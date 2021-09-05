New music video: Katy Perry with daughter Daisy

Katy Perry (36) is in front of the camera with her daughter! Last August, the American musician and her Orlando Bloom (43) announced a sugar-sweet message online: The couple had their first offspring – their little daughter Daisy Dove Bloom – welcomed in the world. So far, the celebrity parents have kept their little treasure out of the public eye – but could that change soon? At least it is Daisy now part of her mom’s new music video Katy!

For the new music video for the single “Not the End of the World”, which on YouTube Celebrated the premiere, stood Katy with a very special cast in front of the camera: Right at the beginning of the musical clip, the 36-year-old pushes her daughter Daisy while taking a walk in a cute Disney stroller. However, the little one’s face cannot be seen. Katy continues to make a secret of the appearance of your child.

Next to Katy and Daisy The fans could look forward to another star: Also the American actress Zooey Deschanel (40) – who is considered by numerous fans Katys Doppelganger applies – plays in the video. And the resemblance to the musician is her undoing: confusing aliens Zooey with Katy and therefore kidnap them.









Katy Perry, singer

Katy Perry, 2020

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott at the premiere of “Emma”

