Sunday, September 5, 2021
HomeNewsNew Johnny Depp film starts in the USA - film plus criticism...
News

New Johnny Depp film starts in the USA – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

By Sonia Gupta
0
65




Johnny Depp has certainly not had an easy time of it in the last few years: an ugly war of the roses with mutual accusations with his ex Amber Heard, a subsequent trial against the British “Sun”, obvious alcohol problems and weak new films – many have already spoken of the end of a great career. Most recently, “The Professor” landed on Amazon Prime, a film about a university teacher suffering from cancer with a severe alcohol problem, in which Depp primarily plays himself. And his latest film “Minamata” was presented at the Berlinale 2020, the intended theatrical release of which has been postponed again and again due to Corona.

Now there is at least cautiously good news for Depp fans – although they are not “new” either: In the USA, the thriller “City of Lies” recently started in (open) cinemas, which is about the Rapper The Notorious BIG is murdered. Depp plays the detective Russel Poole, who teams up with a journalist (Forest Whitaker) to solve the unsolved case. The film is less about the solution to the case, but – as in “Zodiac” for example – about obsessions and the unsuccessful search for phantoms that cannot be captured.


Previous articlenews.ch – Anna Kendrick: No problem with the 30th
Next articleCardano founder sees cryptocurrencies as an important pillar for Afghanistan
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv