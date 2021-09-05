Sunday, September 5, 2021
HomeNewsMila Kunis + Ashton Kutcher: Confession of their cleanliness
News

Mila Kunis + Ashton Kutcher: Confession of their cleanliness

By Arjun Sethi
0
56




Mila Kunis + Ashton Kutcher
Personal hygiene leaves a lot to be desired in this family


 In basketball

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher rarely use soap.

More

The Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher surprise with their very relaxed attitude to the subject of personal hygiene and reveal in an interview the unpopular importance of personal hygiene in their family.

Mila Kunis, 37, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, seem to have very different views on cleanliness and personal hygiene that they are now shocking their fans with. In a podcast interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the Hollywood stars revealed the very unusual personal hygiene habits in their family, to which they stand with full conviction.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: “We rarely shower”

The actor couple revealed that they only put their children in the bathtub when they were toddlers when they “could obviously see the dirt on them”. Apparently Kunis and Kutcher are very relaxed about the whole issue of cleanliness, because the actress also reveals about her personal cleansing ritual: “I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash my armpits, my breasts, my genitals and my feet.” And Ashton Kutcher agrees: “I wash my armpits and my crotch and nothing else every day. I just have a bar of soap that does the job, nothing else.”




“We only bathe the children when the dirt becomes visible”

Podcast spokeswoman Padman was surprised by the revelation. “I can’t believe I’m in the minority here to wash my whole body in the shower every day,” she said. “Who taught you not to wash?” Kunis, who grew up in Ukraine as a child, said: “As a kid, I didn’t have hot water, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

This habit continued when she became the mother of daughter Wyatt Kutcher, 6, and son Dimitri Kutcher, 4: “When I became a mother, that didn’t change either. I wasn’t the kind of mother who takes her newborns every day has bathed – never. ” Ashton Kutcher adds: “We only bathe the children when the dirt is visible on them. Otherwise there is no point anyway.” Kunis says: “It’s only time when you start to smell.” Even when the two Hollywood stars bathe their children, they try to avoid soap so as not to irritate their sensitive skin.

Ashton Kutcher was supposed to fly into space on Richard Branson's space plane.

Ashton Kutcher

He resold the space ticket

The celebrity couple’s grooming ritual is not much different from what health experts suggest for infants. The Mayo Clinic suggests bathing babies only three times a week.

Sources used: ENews, Daily Mail

Gala Los Angeles

#Subjects


Previous articleChris Pratt: Guardians of the Galaxy star was given food from the board as a child – people
Next articleVin Diesel wants to save the cinema · KINO.de
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv