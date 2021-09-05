Mila Kunis + Ashton Kutcher: Confession of their cleanliness

The Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher surprise with their very relaxed attitude to the subject of personal hygiene and reveal in an interview the unpopular importance of personal hygiene in their family.

Mila Kunis, 37, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, seem to have very different views on cleanliness and personal hygiene that they are now shocking their fans with. In a podcast interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the Hollywood stars revealed the very unusual personal hygiene habits in their family, to which they stand with full conviction.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: “We rarely shower”



The actor couple revealed that they only put their children in the bathtub when they were toddlers when they “could obviously see the dirt on them”. Apparently Kunis and Kutcher are very relaxed about the whole issue of cleanliness, because the actress also reveals about her personal cleansing ritual: “I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash my armpits, my breasts, my genitals and my feet.” And Ashton Kutcher agrees: “I wash my armpits and my crotch and nothing else every day. I just have a bar of soap that does the job, nothing else.”









“We only bathe the children when the dirt becomes visible”



Podcast spokeswoman Padman was surprised by the revelation. “I can’t believe I’m in the minority here to wash my whole body in the shower every day,” she said. “Who taught you not to wash?” Kunis, who grew up in Ukraine as a child, said: “As a kid, I didn’t have hot water, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

This habit continued when she became the mother of daughter Wyatt Kutcher, 6, and son Dimitri Kutcher, 4: “When I became a mother, that didn’t change either. I wasn’t the kind of mother who takes her newborns every day has bathed – never. ” Ashton Kutcher adds: “We only bathe the children when the dirt is visible on them. Otherwise there is no point anyway.” Kunis says: “It’s only time when you start to smell.” Even when the two Hollywood stars bathe their children, they try to avoid soap so as not to irritate their sensitive skin.

Ashton Kutcher He resold the space ticket





The celebrity couple’s grooming ritual is not much different from what health experts suggest for infants. The Mayo Clinic suggests bathing babies only three times a week.

Sources used: ENews, Daily Mail

Gala Los Angeles