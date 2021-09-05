Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and more: these stars want to walk to the altar in 2021 – entertainment

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have long been waiting to say yes. Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com





In 2020, some stars had to postpone their weddings. Some have been waiting longer, others are newly engaged: These celebrities want to get married.

“Yes I do!” – Some celebrities have made this sentence for 2021. Some stars have been waiting longer for their wedding day because the corona pandemic has thwarted some of them. These couples hope that it will finally work out in 2021.

Waiting for the dream wedding

Singer Katy Perry (36, “Roar”) and actor Orlando Bloom (43, “Carnival Row”) had to postpone their wedding again and again. The couple got engaged in early 2019. Wedding? Nothing! It was supposed to take place in Japan, but fell victim to the corona pandemic. Perry and Bloom didn’t have much time to mop up, though. The couple had daughter Daisy in 2020.

Perry’s colleague Jennifer Lopez (51, “Hustlers”) also has to be patient. She has been engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez (45) since March 2019. On the US program “Access Hollywood”, she revealed in December 2020 that she had already had to postpone the wedding twice because of the corona pandemic. The couple just had to “sit out the whole thing”.

Not only US stars put their plans on hold: James Middleton (33), the brother of Duchess Kate (38), actually planned to marry his fiancée, model Alizee Thevenet, in a big celebration. But Middleton and Thevenet were not spared from the corona pandemic either. The couple has been engaged since October 2019. Since then, his wedding has had to be postponed twice, as Thevenet said on Instagram.







They not only had to forego their wedding, but also to take each other in their arms: The corona pandemic made it impossible for professional footballer Kevin Trapp (30) and model Izabel Goulart (36) to see each other – for several weeks , as Trapp told in an interview with “Spotbuzzer”. The couple has been engaged since 2018.









Anticipation among German celebrities

Stars and starlets also have to be patient in Germany, such as Birgit Schrowange (62). The presenter actually wanted to marry her fiancé, Frank Spothelfer, in 2020. But they had to postpone the wedding for the time being. “Corona has now thwarted our plans anyway. We want to take our time and make the wedding a great event,” she said in an interview with the news agency spot on news.

Wolke Hegenbarth (40) also had to bite the bullet. The actress is planning a big Indian wedding with her fiancé Oliver Vaid, as she revealed in an interview with spot on news. But because of the Corona crisis, a wedding “with 400 guests” should be difficult. Maybe it will work out in the course of 2021.

In addition, several ex-participants of the “Bachelor” formats found their love happiness and are waiting to be able to walk in front of the altar in 2021. Including ex- “Bachelorette” (2017) Jessica Paszka (30) and her fiancé, ex- “Bachelorette” participant (2017) Johannes Haller (32). The two are not only engaged, but are also currently expecting their first baby. Ex- “Bachelor” (2015) Oliver Sanne (34) also made an application to his girlfriend Jil Rock live on TV at “Sat.1 Promiboxen” – and she said “Yes”.

More stars on hold

It is not only a question of waiting for those who have been engaged for a long time, but also for those who have just been engaged. Country singer Blake Shelton (44, “Happy Anywhere”) and pop star Gwen Stefani (51, “Rich Girl”) also don’t want to do without friends and family at their wedding.

The musician couple got engaged during the Corona pandemic 2020. However, they will only say yes when the social distancing requirement is lifted in the USA, reported an insider of the American “US Weekly”: “Gwen does not have that long to go waited to get married so that her family would have to watch it on Zoom. “

Other stars see it similarly. “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland (30) had to postpone the wedding with her fiancé Wells Adams (36). Anna Faris (44) also dreams of a wedding in 2021. The “Mom” star even joked with presenter James Corden (42) on the “Late Late Show” that she was married to Michael Barrett (50) himself.

Also engaged is Billie Lourd (28), the daughter of the late “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher (1956-2016). She already kept a secret about the birth of her child. Will she and her fiancé Austen Rydell (28) manage to keep the wedding a secret?

Actress Lily Collins (31, “Emily in Paris”) has been silent about when the wedding day is planned. She is engaged to the director Charlie McDowell (37, “The Discovery”). Pop singer Ariana Grande (27, “thank you, next”) is one of the newly engaged US stars. She got engaged to her boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, just before Christmas.