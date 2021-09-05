Just bread? Nope! Action star presents very special delicacies

Actor Hugh Jackman posted a video of his bread on Twitter. This steams. The internet is intrigued by this.

New York – What is that? The actor Hugh Jackman (52) fascinates the Twitter community with a very special video.

Just plain bread? Far from it: if you take a closer look you can see the vapors rising. © Twitter / Screenshot / Image Montage / RealHughJackman



The “Wolverine” star from the “X-Men” film series managed to completely upset the Internet with a video of around seven seconds.

On his Twitter account, he published a toast smiley next to a short one Video clip, which has already been viewed more than 200,000 times.

In this you can see individual slices of bread lying on a plate. Then the camera pans slowly to the right. The 52-year-old whispers a long drawn out “steam rising bread” and is apparently completely enthusiastic about his food.

The network reacted confused and amused at the same time. “Does anyone have a doctor? I think Covid has shaken Hugh Jackman’s mind! And we urgently need help!” wrote a man.









Others, on the other hand, had a completely different, urgent matter: How can the action star eat light bread and still be so healthy and fit, was their urgent question. Because white bread is considered to be less healthy than whole grain bread due to its low amount of fiber, as you get hungry faster after eating it.

Without further ado, a discussion broke out under his post about how incredibly tasty Hugh’s food would look. And how mean it was that he hadn’t published a recipe at all, but only showed a video of the taste sensation.