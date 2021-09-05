JK Rowling speaks about experience of violence, criticism from Emma Watson

B.She was best known as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, and Emma Watson still has millions of fans.

The British actress alone has 29 million followers on the Internet service Twitter, and that’s how she found Posting from Wednesday evening because also a lot of listening: Watson first commented on the debate about the alleged trans-hostile remarks by “Potter” creator JK Rowling. “Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without constant questioning or finding out that they are not who they say they are”, wrote Watson.

It also said: “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

With her statement, the 30-year-old alluded to a number of postings by the 54-year-old author. The latter clashed with the phrase “people who menstruate” and instead insisted on the term “women”. She literally scoffed: “I’m sure there used to be a word for these people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? “

Rowling was first criticized by transgender and LGBTI activists, then by other celebrities such as the “Harry Potter” actor Daniel Radcliffe (“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary undermines the dignity and identity of transgender people “).

Eddie Redmayne also defends trans women

Actor Eddie Radmayne also distanced himself from Rowling in an interview with “Variety”. The star of the Rowling film adaptation “Fantastic Beasts…” explained: “As someone who has worked closely with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I would like to clarify my point of view here: I can (Rowlings, Note d. Red.) Absolutely disagree with comments. “

He also emphasized to the magazine: “Trans women are women, trans men are men, even non-binary identities are justified.” To explain: Non-binary identities is a collective term for gender identities that are neither strictly female nor define strictly masculine, but rather locate oneself between these binary ascriptions.

The writer attacked in this way tried to defend herself on her personal website. There the star author (over 400 million books sold worldwide) published a long essay in which she made public for the first time that she had experienced violence in previous relationships. Under the heading: “JK Rowling writes about her reasons for speaking out on sex and gender issues” – and with a warning that the content may be sexually explicit and therefore not suitable for children – she tells from her first marriage who had a daughter, and also that she was sexually molested in her mid-twenties.

She has never spoken publicly about these things because she felt traumatized and wanted to protect her child from this relationship (with the Portuguese student Jorge A.). According to British media reports, A. himself had publicly admitted after the marriage that he beat his then wife in an argument in 1993 and threw them out of the house.

She goes on to explain why she stopped her controversial tweets last Sunday in the first place: “On Saturday morning I read that the Scottish government is continuing its controversial plans for gender recognition, which in fact means that a man just has to say, that he’s a woman. To use a very contemporary word, I was ‘triggered’ by it, ”writes Rowling.









Demand for more protection for women and girls

In addition, she had already received a lot of negative feedback from the transgender activist scene when she retweeted children’s drawings on her Twitter account in an advertising campaign for one of her books and commented on them. She then spent a large part of that day in a “dark part of her soul” when the memories of the sexual abuse came up again.

The assault happened at a time and place when she was “very vulnerable” and a man took advantage of her condition. “I couldn’t hide my memories of it, and I was very angry and disappointed that my government is so neglecting the safety of girls and women.”

Earlier in the dispute, Rowling had emphasized that she feared violence against women would be left behind in the debate over transgender rights. She now makes this point in her long essay, which should again bring her criticism from the scene. Among other things, Rowling expresses her concern that “an enormous number of young women” (she speaks of a 4400 percent increase in cases) in the UK are trying to change their sex.

Furthermore, she expresses herself critical of the, in her opinion, dwindling successes in female emancipation. “We are experiencing the most misogynistic time I have ever experienced. In the 80s, I imagined that if I had any my future daughters, it would be far better off than ever before. But because of the backlash against feminism and thanks to a porn-saturated online culture, I think it’s gotten a lot worse for girls. “

She closes her reflections with the sentence that she did not write all of this to be sorry. You just wanted to clarify the complex backgrounds of the life story of every single person. “I am extremely happy. I am a survivor, definitely not a victim, “it says then.