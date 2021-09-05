Image: Vince Bucci / Getty Images Entertainment

The rumor mill about the love comeback of Jennifer Lopez has been simmering for several weeks and Ben Affleck. Now the two are said to be seen arm in arm in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles have been. New photos should prove that.

The former couple separated in 2004 after a two-year relationship. According to the latest rumors, the two are said to have become closer again in recent months.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: love rumors don’t let up

The two stars gave first recently her split from her exes known Jennifer by Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck by Ana de Armas. Now it should have sparked again between J.Lo and Ben and the rumor mill Hollywoods seething. Paparazzi have followed 'Bennifer' at every turn ever since. The two should, among other things, on several Dinner dates and even one vacation together have spent inmontana.









First couple photo appeared

Well there is even photosthat its new to prove inflamed love should. On it, the two ex-fiancés should be seen how they are lying in love in the armswhen they were said to have been on their way to a restaurant in West Hollywood. As an eyewitness told the US portal “Page Six”, the two looked very familiar and could hardly keep their hands off each other.

Does the ‘Bennifer’ saga continue?

While of the shooting of the comedy “Gigli”In 2002 J. Lo and Ben Affleck met. At the time, however, Jennifer was still Chris Judd married, from whom she divorced in the summer of 2002. That same summer, the Gigli turning partners became a couple and got engaged a few months later in November 2002. In January 2004, however, they broke off the engagement. And now 17 years later, the two seem hers Love one more chance admit.



