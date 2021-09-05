Jennifer Lawrence: Wedding Drama

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, 28, is actually planning her wedding to Cooke Maroney, 34, excitedly. But it looks like her famous bridesmaids could ruin this important day.

Catfight between Jennifer’s bridesmaids

Her chosen ones probably belong Kim Kardashian, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Adele and Lady Gaga. Yet these five celebrities seem to be each other not agree to be able to like the Hen party your friend should look like. Even when it comes to the question of what women do with wedding should attract, they are at a loss.

When Kim suggested at a meeting that her husband Kanye West could design the bridesmaid dresses, there was an embarrassed silence … At the “Bridal Shower” the disputes allegedly escalated so that Emma should have left the event earlier. Geez!

Dispute about the place at Jens side: who will be maid of honor?

The question of who they are “Maid of Honor” will cause a lot of chaos among the celebrity ladies – because everyone wants to be Jennifer’s maid of honor. The actress’ non-famous girlfriend, Laura Simpson, is also in the running. Compared to the “Life & Style” Now a source revealed that Jennifer believes that the girls could ruin their entire wedding if the squabbles don’t end:









If this continues, Jennifer believes it could ruin her entire wedding. She joked that maybe she and Cooke should run away. That would be a lot easier than dealing with these divas.

Next problem: the hen party

During Amy Schumer and Adele Jens’ hen party reportedly in Las Vegas with a tidy crowd alcohol and Strippers want to celebrate, the other ladies find this project easy way too cheap and tasteless. Adele would probably even want a karaoke machine and would have already chosen songs that she would like to sing.

Amy is now afraid that the night will turn into an ‘American Idol’ competition

the source told the magazine. Sounds like there are just too many strong personalities in one place!

The only good news: Jennifer Lawrence has supposedly been around the wedding dress selected, a haute couture creation by Dior. The simple wedding rings should be from Cartier be.

