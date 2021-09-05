Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer: Are they finally more than “friends”? – Panorama

From Theresa Schäfer Theresa Schäfer (the) profile August 12, 2021 – 12:34 p.m.



On “Friends” Ross and Rachel were a dream couple and in real life too, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had a spark during filming. Photo: imago images / United Archives / United Archives / kpa Publicity

Not only Ross and Rachel were in love, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were also more than friends. Now there are again rumors about the actors. And for the first time, David Schwimmer expresses himself.

Los Angeles – It was the blast of the “Friends” reunion: In May, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer confessed that they had a total crush on each other at the beginning of the US cult series. They would have had a “major crush” for each other, as the English say. But it never got more, the two actors confessed to James Corden, who led through the reunion special. Again and again, either he or she was in a relationship – the timing just never got right.

Since then, the huge "Friends" fan base has been in an uproar: Is it finally working out for the two of them – 17 years after "Friends" came to an end in 2004? After all, both 52-year-old Aniston and 54-year-old swimmer are singles right now.









American gossip reporters are on the lookout whether they catch the two of them in a Los Angeles restaurant or strolling through town. After all, two other Hollywood stars recently rewarmed a cold, ancient love: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were already a couple between 2001 and 2004.

“It could be seen that there is a lot of chemistry between the two of them”

Now the magazine “Closer” reports that something is really going on with Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. The magazine quotes a source who of course – as always in such cases – remains anonymous: “After the reunion it became clear that indulging in memories stirred up feelings in both of them and that the chemistry they always had to suppress is still there is. They texted each other after filming and last month David flew to LA from New York to see Jen. ”

If you believe the report, Aniston and Schwimmer would have cooked together and spent “quality time” together. “They were also seen having a glass of wine, deep in conversation, and taking a walk in Jen’s favorite vineyard in Santa Barbara. It could be seen that there is a lot of chemistry between the two of them. “

David Schwimmer denies

The British “Sun” asked and apparently received a clear denial from David Schwimmer: The 54-year-old actor had a spokesman said that there was nothing wrong with the reports.

In the “Friends” reunion episode, Schwimmer and Aniston had known how much they were drawn to each other. “I had a total crush on Jen,” Schwimmer known, to which Aniston replied, “Likewise.” Schwimmer explained why it had never worked out between the two: “We had a very crush. But it was like two ships passing each other. One of us has always had a relationship and will never have crossed the line. “

Aniston recalled a conversation they had: “I remember once I said to David, ‘It would be so sore if our first kiss were on TV.’ And that’s exactly what happened. But we just channeled our admiration and love for one another into Ross and Rachel. “

By the way, fans of “America’s Sweetheart” Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with her love life: Last year many dreamed of a love comeback with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.