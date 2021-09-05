Jada Pinkett Smith: After hair loss, she takes a bold step

As early as 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her hair loss, which is why she had increasingly resorted to headgear. She confidently dares to change her type and shows herself for the first time with shaved hair.

As early as 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, reported on her talk show “Red Table Talk” that she was suffering from hair loss. At the time, she confessed to her daughter Willow, 20, and mother Adrienne, 67: “I’ve never talked about it before. It’s really not easy for me, but now I’ll talk about it”. Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair has been short since then.

Jada Pinkett Smith shows her hair shaved off



Anyone who has seen Jada’s talk show regularly will have noticed that she likes to wear a turban. “It makes me feel like a queen,” said the actress in 2018. After three years, however, it is now time for Jada to take the next step. She makes her type change public on Instagram. Will Smith’s wife, 52, shaved her hair and is now bald.









“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” she writes. The actress, who will celebrate her 50th birthday in September, also explains that her 50s will be a joy with this bald head. An assessment that many of their followers share. In the comments, fans and friends congratulate her on the new look.

Encouragement for a courageous step



She gets a lot of encouragement on Instagram for her self-confident approach to the subject of hair loss. Acting colleague Jenna Dewan writes: “The most beautiful inside and out” and also gives strength to those affected by Jada Pinkett Smith’s post: “I suffer from alopecia in the same places … I turned 50 last year. You gave me the strength to do the same! “writes a fan.

