Is this smoothie your beauty booster?

September 03, 2021 – 5:40 pm clock

Hollywood star reveals recipe for her breakfast drink

True beauty comes from within? Jennifer Aniston (52) thinks too and has a very special smoothie down her throat for breakfast. Because there is a lot of healthy in it, as the Hollywood star himself shows us. To the mixer, set, go!

Jenny puts it in the mixer







For the base of Jenny’s super smoothie, take a cup of chocolate and almond drink, two measuring spoons of chocolate protein powder, add a handful of cherries to the blender and a quarter of a banana. Sweeten the whole thing with stevia, depending on your taste. Finally, add a pinch of antioxidant powder. For a kick of freshness, don’t forget ice cubes!

