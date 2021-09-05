“Infinite”: First trailer for the action thriller with Mark Wahlberg

After the theatrical release of “Infinite” had already been postponed several times, Paramount decided to offer the sci-fi-heavy action flick exclusively on its own streaming platform Paramount +. So far, however, it is only available in the USA. In German cinemas, the action thriller with Mark Wahlberg in the lead role will probably only be released in September. Nevertheless, we can already look forward to a first impression. Because: The first trailer has been published – and it promises a great cinema spectacle. (Also read: “Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix: Will there be a sequel (finally)?)

“Infinite” is about memories of past lives

Based on the fantasy novel “The Reincarnation Papers” by D. Eric Maikranz, “Infinite” tells the story of Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg). At the age of 14, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia as he was plagued by memories of places he supposedly never visited. On the verge of a mental breakdown, Evan is finally visited by the so-called “Infinites”. Through this he learns that his hallucinations are not fictional, but real memories – of his past lives. (Also interesting: Spotify: users could expect this (price) change soon)

“Infinites” are born again people with special abilities

Evans is therefore an “Infinite” himself – a person who has been reborn and therefore has very special abilities, memories and knowledge that he has acquired over the centuries. To find out about his own identity, Evans joins the secret “Infinite” society and helps fight the villain Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”) who wants to destroy humanity.









Evans is captured by him in the trailer. Before he can tell Bathurst anything of his memories, a car breaks through the wall of the room in which they are both. A woman named Tammy (Sophie Cookson, “Kingsman: The Secret Service”) frees him. This is followed by a rapid chase through a mysterious system before a voice-over roughly outlines the plot. The trailer ends with a series of action-packed scenes that leave many questions about the plot unanswered. (Also read: Netflix: Streaming Provider Announces Its Ten Most Successful Original Films)

Chris Evans was originally supposed to play the lead role

Originally, Chris Evans was supposed to take on the role of the main protagonist Evan McCauley. Since he had to cancel the project due to scheduling differences, the role ultimately went to Mark Wahlberg. In addition to the American, Toby Jones (“The Hunger Games”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Big Mouth”), Dylan O’Brien (“Maze Runner”) and Rupert Friend (“Separation”) in the action thriller be seen. Antoine Fuqua will direct the film.

In the US, “Infinity” starts on June 10th on Paramount +. For Germany, the theatrical release of “Infinite” is currently scheduled for September 9th.

