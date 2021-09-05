Sunday, September 5, 2021
Hugh Jackman donates a million – for a shoe company!

By Sonia Gupta
Actor Hugh Jackman donated more than $ 1 million to Australian shoe company RM Williams.

Adelaide – Pretty generous! The actor and singer Hugh Jackman (52) donated more than one million dollars to the shoe company “RM Williams” in Australia just before Christmas.

Imagine that you work in a company that produces shoes. Shortly before Christmas, each of the 900 employees will receive a small cash injection of 1300 dollars (about 1060 euros). And this comes from none other than the celebrity Hugh Jackman!

In fact, this is not fiction, but reality. Because the “Wolverine” star Jackman sponsored the incredibly generous sum of 1.2 million dollars (approx. 980,000 euros) just a few days before the festival, reported the Australian broadcaster SkyNews.

This financial support was given to all employees of the Australian shoe and clothing company RM Williams, headquartered in Adelaide. It is known for its handcrafted “Chelsea” boots.

The 52-year-old hadn’t just thrown this Christmas present around at random. He has been the company’s ambassador and partner since 2019 and even appeared half-naked in a commercial for the company in early October.




The motto of the founder, Reginald Murray Williams, was: “A man doesn’t work worse when he looks much better”. Apparently Jackman is really excited about the shoes and the handcrafted products and so wanted to support the staff.

It is not known whether this is just clever PR. Because the star has not yet commented on his social media channels.

It is questionable that the employees are urgently dependent on the money. Because the price for the shoes can be as much as 400 euros per pair. Nevertheless, the employees are likely to have been very happy about the generous remuneration.

Incidentally, the star’s funding is not completely new. Already for Australia’s dramatic bush fires, he had, along with other celebrities such as Nicole Kidman (52, “Bombshell“) called on to support the emergency services with sums of money. He himself had donated diligently.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
