Hugh Jackman donates a million – for a shoe company!

Actor Hugh Jackman donated more than $ 1 million to Australian shoe company RM Williams.

Adelaide – Pretty generous! The actor and singer Hugh Jackman (52) donated more than one million dollars to the shoe company “RM Williams” in Australia just before Christmas.

Hugh Jackman (52) donated a large sum of money to employees of an Australian shoe company. © Jörg Carstensen / dpa



Imagine that you work in a company that produces shoes. Shortly before Christmas, each of the 900 employees will receive a small cash injection of 1300 dollars (about 1060 euros). And this comes from none other than the celebrity Hugh Jackman!

In fact, this is not fiction, but reality. Because the “Wolverine” star Jackman sponsored the incredibly generous sum of 1.2 million dollars (approx. 980,000 euros) just a few days before the festival, reported the Australian broadcaster SkyNews.

This financial support was given to all employees of the Australian shoe and clothing company RM Williams, headquartered in Adelaide. It is known for its handcrafted “Chelsea” boots.

The 52-year-old hadn’t just thrown this Christmas present around at random. He has been the company’s ambassador and partner since 2019 and even appeared half-naked in a commercial for the company in early October.







