Hugh Jackman: Actor Congratulates His Incredible Wife – Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness together at an event in Santa Barbara Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com





Hollywood star Hugh Jackman raves about the birthday of his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Hugh Jackman (52, “Greatest Showman”) and Deborra-Lee Furness (65) have been married since 1996. How happy the couple is to this day shows the Hollywood star once again in a tweet. He congratulates his wife and fellow actor on her birthday with touching words. Furness will be 65 years old on November 30th.









Esprit and joie de vivre

“Happy birthday to my incredible wife,” writes Jackman about a picture of the two of them blowing out a few candles. “Their courage, their esprit, their open-heartedness, their creativity, their joie de vivre, their cheek and their spontaneity” inspired him every single day. Jackman loves her more than he can ever express in these few lines.

The actor met his future wife on the set of the Australian TV series “Correlli”. They married in 1996. They have two adopted children, Oscar (20) and Ava, who was born in 2005.





