He loves working with his buddy Matt Damon

Once two friends who became stars overnight and even received an Oscar the following year for the film’s script they wrote together. Memories of that early breakthrough came back when Damon and Affleck recently got together for a question and answer session for Ben’s new film, Out of Play, hosted by Damon. The sports drama about a high school basketball coach with a drinking problem, clearly a personal project of the heart for Affleck, earned him some of the best reviews of his career. The two Hollywood stars talked about the kind of dramas they initially enjoyed making – and which they will hopefully continue to do. Also with their expected reunion later this year: Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’.









The new film, which the two wrote together with Nicole Holofcener, is a novelty for the actors, as it is a medieval play. And it’s in line with both actors’ renewed desire to re-orient their careers around personal interests. “To end this movie with you,” Affleck said to Damon, “it’s so much more enriching to work with someone I know and love and the fact that I am [dich] see and spend time with you and hang out with you. The realization that time flies and that the way you spend your day determines your life […] is really important. And I think it contributes to the quality of your work, “enthused Affleck.

BANG Showbiz