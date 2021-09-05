Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson got married!

The daughter of acting legend Meryl Streep said yes. Grace Gummer married her longtime partner, Mark Ronson. The couple already shared their first wedding photos.

They are now husband and wife: music producer Mark Ronson and US actress Grace Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep, got married. Ronson announced this on his 46th birthday on September 4th in an Instagram post.

On a black and white wedding photo with a radiant bride, he wrote: “Out of nothing you made 45 the undoubtedly greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love . ” He hopes he will spend every birthday “by your side until my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever”.

As the US celebrity magazine “Page Six” learned, the wedding celebration is said to have been much smaller than originally planned because of the delta variant of the corona virus. Only the couple’s closest friends and family were present.









Music stars are happy with them

Numerous stars have congratulated the couple on the post. “What great news,” said Rita Wilson happily with the two of them. Liv Tyler, actress and daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, comments on the photo: “Wow! Congratulations to both of you.” Pop star Lady Gaga also sends congratulations, singer Sam Smith and colleague Natasha Bedingfield leave numerous heart emojis. Producer colleague Mousse T. simply comments on the picture: “Bravooooo.”

Ronson, who worked with Lily Allen and Amy Winehouse, announced the engagement on his June podcast, The Fader Uncovered. This is the second marriage for both of them. Mark Ronson was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018. Grace Gummer was married to the musician Tay Strathairn for 42 days (!) In 2019.