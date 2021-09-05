From Harry Potter to Beauty and the Beast and more

With her role as the likable Hogwarts nerdy Hermione Granger, Emma Watson became a superstar overnight. Today, the native British has a firm grip on Hollywood. Reason enough to take a look at all of Emma Watson’s films.

“Harry Potter” series (2001-2011)

It all starts with “Harry Potter”: The role in the millionaire franchise is the starting signal for Emma Watson’s impressive career. For eight films she played Hermione Granger, a Hogwarts sorcerer with Muggle parents. Diligent learning and loyalty to her friends are her top priorities.

From today’s perspective, the “Harry Potter” series is a beautiful piece of contemporary history that shows the development of Emma Watson and her fellow actors from children to young adults.





“My Week with Marilyn” (2011)

The big question after “Harry Potter”: Can Emma Watson seamlessly build on her success? The answer: it can! But instead of relying on big blockbusters, the Briton focuses mainly on independent productions such as the Oscar-nominated biopic “My Week with Marylin”. Her role is comparatively small, but even Monroe lover Colin Clark (played by Eddie Redmayne) cannot resist her charm.

And not only that: In her first film after “Harry Potter”, she promptly stands in front of the camera with the crème de la crème of Hollywood. Including Michelle Williams, Kenneth Branagh, Julia Ormond or compatriot Eddie Redmayne.





“Maybe better tomorrow” (2012)

Emma Watson is not only a real bookworm in her private life (she has set up her own reading group), her filmography also shows one or two literary adaptations. For “Maybe Better Tomorrow” even the novelist and screenwriter Stephen Chbosky approaches Emma Watson to win her for one of the leading roles. It is her first big role since “Harry Potter” – and she has to pick up an American accent for it. She also meets her co-star Logan Lerman in a later film …





“The Bling Ring” (2013)

Granted, Emma Watson usually plays the good girl next door. In “The Bling Ring” she proves that she can also do other things. In it, she is part of a teen gang who gets into the houses of her super-rich idols and picks up a few special features here and there – each of which, however, is worth several thousand dollars in itself.

To make her role as real as possible, Emma Watson watches numerous reality TV formats in preparation – including “The Hills” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.





“This is the end” (2013)

If you list all the films with Emma Watson, then of course “This is the end” should not be missing either. In the completely wacky fantasy comedy by Seth Rogen, she has – like countless other Hollywood stars – only a small role, but it promptly burns into the memory. Because while she feels safe, James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen and the other anchors debate how they could rape Emma Watson. But not with her: with an ax she makes her point of view more than clear!





“Noah” (2014)

Many actors want to work with Darren Aronofsky at least once in their career. In 2014 Emma Watson enjoyed the pleasure of standing in front of the camera with Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly and Anthony Hopkins for “Noah”. In it she plays Ila, an adopted child of Noah and Naameh, who later marries her adoptive brother Shem and has two children.

In this film she meets Logan Lerman again, her co-star from “Maybe Better Tomorrow”.













“Colonia Dignidad – There is no turning back” (2015)

When asked, “Which films does Emma Watson star in?” “Colonia Dignidad – There is no turning back” must also be among the answers – even if the drama should only say something to a few. Emma Watson plays alongside Daniel Brühl in the European co-production. She is Lena, who loses sight of Daniel (as Brühl’s first name is also in the film) during a military coup in Chile in the 1970s and finds her again in the eponymous sect. To get him out of there, she joins the “Colonia Dignidad” herself – a mistake with grave consequences.

Allegedly, Watson is said to have been interested in the role, among other things, because the film turns the cliché “man saves woman” on its head.





“Regression” (2015)

“Regression” from the same year is also about a religious cult. In the thriller, Emma Watson plays a 17-year-old girl who was sexually abused by her father. But he cannot remember such actions. Now it’s up to Bruce Kenner (Ethan Hawke) to question the distraught girl and use psychoanalytical means to find out what really happened.





“Beauty and the Beast” (2017)

The biggest highlight in Emma Watson’s film career since “Harry Potter” is probably the film adaptation of the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast”. In the live-action film by Bill Condon, she plays the beautiful Belle, who goes into the captivity of the beast in a selfless rescue operation. Just to get to know and love his true character in the end – and thus to break the curse that has been around for years.

In order to be able to play Belle, Emma Watson even cancels the role offer for “La La Land”. She herself is a big “Beauty and the Beast” fan, which is why it is an affair of the heart for her to take on the lead role. Even if that means she has to sing.





“The Circle” (2017)

Another Emma Watson film is “The Circle”. Despite the successful novel by Dave Eggers, who also had a hand in the script, the film adaptation can neither score with the critics nor with the cinema fans. Our review concludes that the discussion of the topic is too superficial and the script too unstructured.

Nevertheless, “The Circle” should not be missing from a list of all films with Emma Watson.





“Little Women” (2019)

The latest film that Emma Watson has made is “Little Women” by Greta Gerwig. From the perspective of Jo March (Saoirse Ronan), the director tells the life story of the four March sisters, including Meg (Emma Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh) and Beth (Eliza Scanlen). At the time of the American Civil War, the sisters lived all over the world – until Beth fell seriously ill brought the March sisters back together.





Outlook: New films with Emma Watson

For now, there are no new films in Emma Watson’s list.