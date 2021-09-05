“Fast & Furious 9” – Fast, faster, Vin Diesel! – Movie theater

Fast cars, tough guys, beautiful women.

Fans had to wait a long time for “Fast & Furious 9”, with Vin Diesel (53) in the lead role. Due to the corona pandemic, the planned theatrical release was postponed by over a year to July 2021.

But was the long wait worth it? BILD has seen the action blast and knows whether fans can be happy.

This is what it’s about

Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez, 43) move to the country with their adopted son Brian to lead an idyllic family life. Dominic wants to be a good father and finally turn his back on his previous life as a gangster and agent.

But rural peace is short-lived. When Dominic’s brother Jakob Toretto (John Cena, 44) suddenly reappears on the scene, although he was actually considered missing, the dark past caught up with the young family again.





Vin Diesel gives full throttle again in “Fast & Furious” Photo: UNIVERSAL



“Fast & Furious 9” is not for the faint of heart









“Fast & Furious 9” is not without action either. Anyone expecting a film with a demanding story and an extensive arc of suspense will have to be disappointed. Already in the first half hour things really get down to business and in the entire film, action and violence were not spared.

During the film you can see Dom and his crew in different places around the world. Anyone who drives in addition to the fast cars, i.e. for a change, gets their money’s worth here.





Paul Walker was a permanent member of the “Fast & Furious” films. He died in a gruesome car accident in 2013Photo: Universal



“Fast & Furious 9” is not stingy with stands, accidents and action. Which, however, affects the actual story of the film somewhat. The thread of history is difficult to follow.

Take a look anyway? Definitely! Already because of the many action scenes. “Fast & Furious 9” has it all. Fast, faster, Vin Diesel! This is great cinema.