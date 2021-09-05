Sunday, September 5, 2021
HomeNews"Fast & Furious 9" - Fast, faster, Vin Diesel! - Movie...
News

“Fast & Furious 9” – Fast, faster, Vin Diesel! – Movie theater

By Sonia Gupta
0
75




Fast cars, tough guys, beautiful women.

Fans had to wait a long time for “Fast & Furious 9”, with Vin Diesel (53) in the lead role. Due to the corona pandemic, the planned theatrical release was postponed by over a year to July 2021.

But was the long wait worth it? BILD has seen the action blast and knows whether fans can be happy.

This is what it’s about

Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez, 43) move to the country with their adopted son Brian to lead an idyllic family life. Dominic wants to be a good father and finally turn his back on his previous life as a gangster and agent.

But rural peace is short-lived. When Dominic’s brother Jakob Toretto (John Cena, 44) suddenly reappears on the scene, although he was actually considered missing, the dark past caught up with the young family again.


Vin Diesel gives full throttle again in

Vin Diesel gives full throttle again in “Fast & Furious” Photo: UNIVERSAL

“Fast & Furious 9” is not for the faint of heart




“Fast & Furious 9” is not without action either. Anyone expecting a film with a demanding story and an extensive arc of suspense will have to be disappointed. Already in the first half hour things really get down to business and in the entire film, action and violence were not spared.

During the film you can see Dom and his crew in different places around the world. Anyone who drives in addition to the fast cars, i.e. for a change, gets their money’s worth here.


Paul Walker was a permanent member of the

Paul Walker was a permanent member of the “Fast & Furious” films. He died in a gruesome car accident in 2013Photo: Universal

“Fast & Furious 9” is not stingy with stands, accidents and action. Which, however, affects the actual story of the film somewhat. The thread of history is difficult to follow.

Take a look anyway? Definitely! Already because of the many action scenes. “Fast & Furious 9” has it all. Fast, faster, Vin Diesel! This is great cinema.


Previous articleRachel Zoe net worth in 2021 – Rachel Zoe’s net worth
Next articleChris Pratt lived on food donations when he was a child
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv