Fast And Furious-Zoff: This is how the reconciliation with Dwayne Johnson went – News 2021

For several years there was public argument between Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Fast And Furious star Tyrese Gibson. But as it now turns out, the two are no longer at war with each other. According to Gibson, the two mega-stars now even have a really good relationship. In this article, we’ll tell you what the actor has to say about the whole situation.

Arguing among ambitious actors is nothing new. Whether on the set or behind the scenes: Sometimes it just pops when two stars can’t agree. The dispute between Gibson and Johnson originally started in 2017. Gibson no longer wanted to appear in the Fast And Furious franchise if Johnson had been there. He even made fun of the Hobbs And Shaw spin-off, which Johnson appeared on with Jason Statham.









But now the tensions between the two finally seem to have come to an end. During the Ellen DeGeneres show, the 42-year-old revealed more details: “We found each other again on a real path. I think we’re both better men now that we’ve left it all behind.” In fact, the two seem to talk to each other on the phone quite often: “We are now at 20 calls. We are currently in a competition, who leaves the longer voice message with the other.”

Despite their heated argument a few years ago, Gibson and Johnson seem to have made up again. The reconciliation of the stars could further spur Johnson’s return to the Fast And Furious universe. We shouldn’t see him again in Fast And Furious 9, but he could be back in the last two blockbusters. Until then we will show you the trailer for Fast And Furious 9 with Vin Diesel in our video player. Just click in to start the preview.