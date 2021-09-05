Home »Music» Music News »Emily Blunt apologizes to Chris Martin

January 30th, 2020 – 10:45 am

Los Angeles – Emily Blunt is very sorry she forgot to reply to Chris Martin.

The Coldplay frontman had a great idea for a musical from “A Quiet Place”, in which the actress and her husband John Krasinski took part. Martin sent them his idea as a video. However, he never received an answer. Krasinski accused his wife on “Twitter”. This confessed on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show”: “He [Chris Martin] sent us this very cute, funny video of him playing ‘A Quiet Place: The Musical’ and we watched it at 11am. (…) We were just about to go to bed. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, that’s so cute. That’s so funny. I’ll write back to him tomorrow. ‘ And then I forgot. (…) A month later I remembered: ‘Oh my god, I didn’t write back to Chris Martin!’ (…) So I thought it was too late at this point. (…) I now regret it very much. “And to Martin, Blunt said:” Chris, I love me, I always have and I always will. And I’m very sorry. “Then the 36-year-old performed the Coldplay song” In My Place “as a musical apology for him.









Chris Martin had presented his proposal for “A Quiet Place: The Musical” again to Ellen DeGeneres and revealed that he is still waiting for an answer from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. (Fan Lexicon reported)

Share article:

More news on the topic