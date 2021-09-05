Disney +: In “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” you see Billie Eilish live

NEW ON DISNEY +: IN SEPTEMBER 2021 YOU CAN LOOK FORWARD TO THESE EXCITING FILMS AND SERIES September 03, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Disney + delivers the concert recording “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” today. In it, Billie Eilish performs all the songs on her new album.

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” (Source: Disney +)

The concert spectacle starts on September 3, 2021 on Disney +.

Grammy award winner Billie Eilish is one of the most successful pop stars of this generation. Her new album “Happier Than Ever” was released in July this year.

For the concert on Disney +, the singer performs on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. Her brother and songwriter Finneas is also there.

Disney + is adding some highlights to its program again in September 2021. Especially today you can expect something special, because the live concert recording of “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” goes to the start. Megastar Billie Eilish sings songs from her new album “Happier Than Ever” for the first time, which was released recently and was a huge success.









On the legendary stage of the Hollywood Bowl, the 19-year-old appears for her fans in front of the screens while her world tour in 2022 is still a long way off. Something special was also thought of for the streaming concert: A dream trip animated especially for the concert is intended to take fans to Billie’s favorite places in her hometown of LA and serves as a supplement to the performances.

The concert also has some guest appearances. Among other things, Billie’s brother and songwriter Finneas will be featured. Some pieces are also accompanied by the Los Angeles Philarmonic Orchestra, which is conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. You can also look forward to performances by the Los Angeles Children Chorus and star guitarist Romero Lubambo.

