Director speaks about the end of “Fast & Furious” · KINO.de

In an interview, director Justin Lin spoke about his approach to the grand finale of the “Fast & Furious” saga.

After a total of four films, the Taiwanese filmmaker Justin Lin needed a short pit stop from the “Fast & Furious” franchise. With a gap of just seven years, he turned the almost written-off tuning film series from 2006 to 2013 into a full-blown action saga. Then others took over.

But Lin couldn’t or didn’t really want to finish with “Fast & Furious”. Because the end was foreseeable and who should bring the series to a close if not him? “Fast & Furious 9” marks the starting point of the final three films. Then it gets really epic again. It goes without saying that two films are needed to really celebrate the finale. Splitting the plot over two films also gives him the opportunity to approach the end of the main series in a completely different way, as Lin revealed in an interview with Collider:









“Usually when we start it is part of our philosophy that a sequel shouldn’t be taken for granted. So we do whatever we can to do justice to the chapter. And it has worked well so far. But I think I’ve talked to Vin Diesel about the end of the saga for the past ten years. But it was always just something we talked about. And I have to say, my return is the first time I’ve allowed myself to say, ‘Okay, now let’s talk about the final chapter.’ “

“Fast & Furious” finals: Each character should be allowed to really come into their own

There is also a special reason why the finale should be split into two films, as Lin continues: Each of the countless and beloved characters should be allowed to have another train. Not just Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez ‘Letty Ortiz, but also Sung Kangs Han, Tyrese Gibson’s novel Pearce and Ludacris’ Tej Parker:

“When I sat down with everyone to talk about their characters, it was very common that so much of what we were talking about ended up not being on screen. This is a pity. To be able to re-see so many of these characters has been very satisfying. At the same time, I just wanted more space. But I think we were still very disciplined. “

But for now, fans can look forward to “Fast & Furious 9”, which will be released on July 8, 2021 starts in German cinemas.

