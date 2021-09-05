Did Kanye West cheat on Kim Kardashian? That’s what an insider says – folks

In his new song “Hurricane” (from the new album “Donda”) Kanye West (44) raps: “Here I am with a new bride. And I know what the truth is I still play games after two children… ”.

Many see this as a cheating confession from Kanye. But has he really cheated on his still-wife Kim Kardashian (40)?

What you know: the marriage is already in pieces. Kim filed for divorce in February, but it’s far from over. The real reason for the marriage? Somehow still unclear.

However, Kanye is said to have actually not only rap about cheating, but to have done it – several times. This is what an insider now claims to “The Sun“.

The father of four is said to have confessed that to his inner circle. “It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he cheated after Saint was born.”

5-year-old Saint is one of Kim and Kanye’s four children. He was born in December 2015. The following year West went on a grand tour.

On the “Saint Pablo Tour” Kanye completely freaked out in front of his team, the insider claims. “He admitted that he slept with other girls behind Kim’s back.”













Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with their four children North (left), Saint (below), Chicago (on Kanye’s arm) and Psalm (on Kim’s lap)Photo: Kim Kardashian West / Instagram



And not only that. The rapper is said to have been very explicit in his descriptions. “He said he *** ed groupies and went into insane detail about his sex sessions. He described it all very clearly. It was extreme. ”

In the face of such confessions, his crew members were stunned or laughed embarrassedly.

“She has visibly put up with a lot in her marriage and still stood behind him,” said the insider about Kim Kardashian. “Until it got too much for her.”

In the end it looked like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting closer again. But in view of such vivid revelations, the Ice Age is sure to rule again soon.