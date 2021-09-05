Monday, September 6, 2021
Despite mega-cast: “Nine Perfect Strangers” a serial flop?

By Vimal Kumar
Is it worth, “Nine Perfect StrangersThe new mystery series by the Big Little Lies creators has been available online since August 18th. As the name suggests, the show follows nine very different people who go on a wellness trip to a mysterious resort. There they want to be cured of their very individual problems. But despite a mega-cast, the series is not particularly well received by critics and viewers.

As The Guardian Now writes, the Hulu format, which can be seen in Germany on Amazon Prime, has little to offer except for its many prominent faces. The cast consists of big names such as Nicole Kidman (54), Melissa McCarthy (51), Luke Evans (42), Samara Weaving (29) and Regina Hall (50), but according to the newspaper, even these cannot make up for the bad script.“There is a clear, yawning gap between what the makers lead them to believe and the series that actually exists”, it says in the article.

In addition, the plot was provided with a lot of logic errors in the story from the beginning and there would be no real tension. At one point in the eight episodes the protagonists wonder what they are actually doing in the resort – this reflects aloud The Guardian also reflect the emotions of the viewer. “Even though ‘Nine Perfect Strangers‘Probably not the worst series of the year, it is the most disappointing, especially given the cast. “is the final, devastating verdict of the series critics.

Bobby Cannavale, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Samara Weaving in "Nine Perfect Strangers"

Bobby Cannavale, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Samara Weaving in “Nine Perfect Strangers”
Nicole Kidman in the Hulu series "Nine Perfect Strangers"

Nicole Kidman on the Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers”
Melissa McCarthy in "Nine Perfect Strangers"

Melissa McCarthy in “Nine Perfect Strangers”


Vimal Kumar
